US Treasury's Bessent arrives in South Korea for trade talks with China's He ahead of leaders’ summit

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INCHEON, South Korea, May 13 - U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrived in South Korea on Wednesday to hold trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng ahead of a summit later this week between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies in Beijing.

The talks are likely to cover a range of issues to prepare the ground for the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, scheduled to run from Thursday to Friday.

Bessent did not comment to reporters on his arrival at Incheon airport.

Both Bessent and He will also separately meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the presidential Blue House on Wednesday morning, Lee's office said.

China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang, China's lead trade negotiator, is also among the officials accompanying He.

The discussions are due to take place in a reception room at Incheon airport, News1 reported Tuesday, citing an airport official.

The U.S. and China are expected at the Beijing summit to agree to forums to facilitate mutual trade and investment, while China is expected to announce purchases related to Boeing airplanes, American agriculture and energy, U.S. officials have said.

Beijing also wants the U.S. to ease curbs on exports of advanced semiconductors, and has raised concerns about a bill to keep critical chip-making equipment from China. REUTERS