US top diplomat Blinken spoke with Israeli and Palestinian leaders -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to media with El Salvador’s Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Wurm/File Photo
WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, the State Department said.

Blinken spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about expanding Israel’s regional integration and countering threats posed by Iran, the department said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the State Department said Blinken expressed continued concern about ongoing violence in the West Bank when he spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

They also discussed their support for a two-state solution and opposition to actions endangering its viability, the department said. REUTERS

