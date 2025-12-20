US strikes Islamic State targets in Syria, New York Times reports

Dec 19 - The U.S. military launched airstrikes against several Islamic State targets in Syria on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing a U.S. official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The attacks come after President Donald Trump vowed to retaliate after an attack on U.S. personnel last weekend in Syria by a suspected Islamic State member.

Two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday in the central Syrian town of Palmyra by an attacker who targeted a convoy of American and Syrian forces before being shot dead, according to the U.S. military. Three other U.S. soldiers were also wounded in the attack.

A U.S.-led coalition has carried out air strikes and ground operations in Syria targeting Islamic State suspects in recent months, often with the involvement of Syria's security forces. REUTERS