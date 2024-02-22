US State Dept OKs potential sale of military gear to Taiwan, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Taiwan of about $75 million of advanced tactical data link system upgrade planning, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The sale comes amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China, which claims the island as its own territory. China has never ruled out using force to take control of Taiwan.

The package would include Cross Domain Solutions, High Assurance devices, Global Positioning System receivers, communications equipment, technical services and other related elements of logistics and program support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Wednesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said the prime contractor will be determined in competitive processes. REUTERS

