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US seeks extradition of Philippines 'Son of God' preacher accused of sexual abuse

Filipino celebrity pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the self-proclaimed \"Appointed Son of God\" accused of child abuse and sex trafficking among other charges, arrives at the Pasig Regional Trial Court for an arraignment in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 13, 2024. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, Aug 6 - The U.S. has requested the extradition of a Philippine celebrity pastor accused of sex trafficking and sexually abusing his followers, Philippine officials said on Thursday.

Apollo Quiboloy, the self-styled "Appointed Son of God" who founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, is on the "most wanted" list of the FBI in the U.S., where he was charged with running a sex-trafficking operation that threatened young victims with "eternal damnation" and physical abuse.

Quiboloy has denied any wrongdoing.

Philippine ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez and Manila's foreign ministry said that a formal request for the extradition of Quiboloy has been transmitted to the Department of Justice.

Quiboloy's lawyer said they could not yet comment on the request since they had not received a formal notice.

Extradition is not immediate, as the Philippine justice ministry must first assess the U.S. request before filing a petition with a Philippine court, which then reviews the case.

Quiboloy is also facing several criminal charges in the Philippines, including sexually abusing a child. He was arrested at the KOJC's 30-hectare compound in the southern Philippine city of Davao in September 2024. He denies wrongdoing.

Quiboloy, a longtime friend of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is followed by millions of people in the Philippines, where church leaders hold heavy sway in politics. REUTERS