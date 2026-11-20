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US religious freedom panel says India is targeting minorities in voter roll revisions

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 - India has escalated its targeting of religious minorities during a voter list revision that struck off tens of millions of names nationwide, a US panel on religious freedom said on Thursday.

"The Indian gov't is targeting Muslim citizens by removing them from voter rolls, calling them 'foreigners,' and now illegally deporting them," Asif Mahmood, the chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, said in a statement.

India's voter list revision removed 130 million names, roughly the population of Mexico, in the largest deletion of voters in the country's history.

Data shows the omissions disproportionately affect Muslims, India's largest minority, who have faced what rights groups describe as exclusionary policies and rising discrimination since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party took power in 2014.

India's Election Commission says it was removing duplicate, deceased, shifted and otherwise ineligible voters and that anyone excluded in error can pursue appeals.

The revision has become entangled with a separate drive to identify and expel suspected illegal immigrants, even though removal from the rolls does not itself establish that someone is a foreigner.

"The Indian government's expulsion of its own citizens based on their Muslim faith is a shocking escalation of tactics that target religious minorities," said Gene Mills, a commissioner on the US panel.

Mills urged the State Department to designate India as a "country of particular concern."

USCIRF is a bipartisan body of the US government that monitors religious freedom around the world and makes policy recommendations, which are not binding. Washington has not acted on its recent recommendations on India.

India's foreign ministry has cast USCIRF as biased. New Delhi has repeatedly dismissed such criticism and called it interference in the country's internal affairs. The Indian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

The voter roll revisions sparked protests in recent weeks, with opposition groups and student demonstrators saying the revisions affected those unlikely to vote for the Hindu nationalist BJP. Rights experts condemned India's crackdown on the protests.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month the issue was a "domestic political matter" and Washington would not comment on it.

UN experts and human rights groups say abuse of minorities has risen under Modi.

They point to rising hate speech, a religion-based citizenship law that the UN calls "fundamentally discriminatory," the demolition of Muslim-owned properties, the removal of Muslim-majority Kashmir's autonomy and anti-conversion legislation that challenges freedom of belief.

India's government denies being discriminatory and says its policies, including food subsidy programs and electrification drives, benefit all communities.

Civil rights advocates have also been critical of the treatment of Muslims in the US while noting a rise in Islamophobia in recent years and documenting escalating anti-Muslim rhetoric from Republicans during election campaigns. REUTERS