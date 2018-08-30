US ramps up pressure on North Korea amid stalemate

The United States has signalled its intention to end the suspension of major military exercises with South Korea, ramping up pressure on North Korea amid a deadlock in talks with Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons.

US Defence Secretary James Mattis said on Tuesday that the decision to suspend several large-scale joint drills was "a good-faith measure" coming out of the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12.

"We have no plans at this time to suspend any more exercises," said Mr Mattis. But he stopped short of naming what drills would be resumed, and when.

South Korea, in response, said it is in close consultation with the US regarding the matter. Presidential office spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said yesterday that both countries have yet to discuss the resumption of joint military exercises, and that the Pentagon has not made any request yet for such a discussion.

"This is an issue to be discussed and decided between South Korea and the US upon seeing what progress North Korea is making towards denuclearisation," he said.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Mr Mattis' remarks appear to be an "extension" of their current agreement to suspend major joint drills this year, and that "no other agreement has been made".

The latest development came at a point of growing tension between the US and North Korea as negotiations to move ahead with "complete denuclearisation", as agreed by their leaders, hit a snag.

While the US demands concrete action such as the North shipping half of its nuclear warheads to Britain, the regime has been pushing for early rewards like a de-claration of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Yesterday, North Korea's state media reiterated calls for Seoul to faithfully implement agreements made between Mr Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April, while lambasting Washington for imposing additional sanctions that will impede efforts to improve inter-Korea ties.

Large-scale US-South Korea drills were postponed when the North joined the Winter Olympics held in the South early this year, and then "indefinitely suspended" after the Singapore summit.

Asked on Tuesday if drills scheduled for next year will take place, Mr Mattis said: "We have not made decisions on that at this time."

Analysts warned that a resumption of the drills, which the North views as rehearsals for invasion, could hurt denuclearisation talks.

Dr Graham Ong-Webb, research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said it "risks creating the impression of military escalation" and worsens the trust deficit. North Korea will interpret the move as "the US going back on its word", he added.

"North Korea has always approached denuclearisation in reciprocal terms. It believes that constructive actions have to be traded in order to ratchet down tensions. Now, if the US cannot halt its joint military exercises or show some broad predilection towards signing a peace treaty, Pyongyang will ask why should it denuclearise in a really meaningful way."

Dr Lee Seong-hyon, director of unification strategy at the Sejong Institute, warned that Mr Trump, who last Friday cancelled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang after receiving what was deemed a "belligerent" letter from the North, may possibly "switch gear towards hardline".

"However, it is way too premature to be pessimistic," he said.