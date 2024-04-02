US raises concern over convictions of rights advocates in Vietnam

FILE PHOTO: People enter the State Department Building in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 12:16 AM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 12:16 AM

WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department on Monday raised concerns about convictions of rights advocates in Vietnam, including five since January, and called on the country's government to respect freedoms of expression, association, and religion.

"We are particularly troubled by the recent 13-year sentence of Y Krec Bya, who has been a peaceful voice for freedom of religion or belief in Vietnam," the State Department said in a statement.

"We also continue to be concerned by the multi-year prison terms of Nay Y Blang, Danh Minh Quang, Thach Cuong, and To Hoang Chuong for their peaceful advocacy on behalf of human rights, including freedom of religion or belief, in Vietnam." REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top