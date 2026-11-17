MONTREAL/TAIPEI Nov 17 - The United States is asking the UN aviation agency to push back against flight restrictions involving Taiwan, reigniting its long-running dispute with China over Beijing's efforts to limit the island's international engagement.

In a paper submitted for the November session of the International Civil Aviation Organization's governing council, Washington challenged the decision by Mauritius and Seychelles to revoke permission for an aircraft carrying Taiwan President Lai Ching-te to cross portions of international airspace they manage during a planned trip to Africa in April.

The US wants the ICAO Council to reaffirm that countries responsible for managing air traffic over the high seas do not have sovereignty over that airspace and cannot use that role for political purposes. Such actions could “set a dangerous precedent” by encouraging similar disruptions or political pressure on other countries, the paper said.

China hit back at the US proposal, accusing Washington of using the Taiwan issue for political purposes and wasting international resources.

The fight over Taiwan's use of international airspace underscores growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over China's efforts to restrict the island's room to operate internationally, from its participation in global bodies to its diplomatic ties and overseas travel by senior officials.

The US document “selectively and one-sidedly cites” principles including freedom of overflight over the high seas and, “under the pretext of safeguarding freedom of navigation,” smears other countries and presumes sovereign states were at fault, China's foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

“There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory,” it added. “China urges the countries concerned to stop using the Taiwan issue for political manipulation.”

Taiwan's foreign ministry said it thanked the US and other like-minded countries for their previous concern about the issue.

The ministry will continue to work with allied countries to keep explaining to ICAO and the international community that "China's actions undermine the international civil aviation order and flight safety", it said in a statement.

The governments of Mauritius and Seychelles did not respond to requests for comment.

Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations or its agencies due to opposition from Beijing, which considers the democratically governed island part of its territory.

Taiwan rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and says China has no right to represent the island internationally.

TAIWAN PRESIDENT'S FLIGHT

Taiwan's government said Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar revoked permission for Lai's aircraft to fly through airspace they manage on the way to Eswatini, one of only 12 countries with formal diplomatic ties to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Lai said China had used economic “coercion” to secure their cooperation, which Beijing denied. Lai eventually traveled to Eswatini the following month aboard the Eswatini king's private aircraft, announcing the trip only after arriving.

The US paper, seen by Reuters, focuses on Mauritius and Seychelles and does not mention Madagascar.

According to the paper, Taiwan's China Airlines had received permits for the charter flight to cross portions of the two countries' flight information regions, or FIRs, over the high seas. Both countries revoked the permits days before departure without citing safety or operational concerns, it said.

The distinction between sovereign airspace and FIRs is central to the dispute. Countries have sovereignty over airspace above their territory and territorial waters, but the FIRs they manage can extend far beyond those boundaries over international waters.

Countries provide air traffic services in those areas for safety and operational purposes but do not gain sovereignty over them, according to the US paper.

Washington has asked the ICAO Council to express concern over the withdrawn permits and have the agency's secretary general seek written explanations from Mauritius and Seychelles. It also wants ICAO to determine whether any remedies are needed to ensure their compliance with international aviation rules.

The State Department expressed concern in April, saying responsibility for managing international airspace beyond a country's sovereign territory was “solely to ensure aviation safety, not to serve as a political tool for Beijing.” REUTERS