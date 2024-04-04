US needs Europe for its security too, NATO chief says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty, in Brussels, Belgium April 3, 2024. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool
BRUSSELS - NATO not only strengthens Europe's security, but also makes North America stronger, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday at the commemoration of the alliance's 75th anniversary.

"Europe needs North America for its security," Stoltenberg said at a ceremony at NATO's headquarters in Brussels.

"At the same time, North America also needs Europe. European Allies provide world-class militaries, vast intelligence networks and unique diplomatic leverage. Multiplying America's might." REUTERS

