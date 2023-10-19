US monitors India's next steps after court declined to legalize same-sex marriage

A writer and member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community (LGBT community) holds the pride flag while waiting to hear the judgement on same-sex marriage by the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

WASHINGTON - The United States was "closely monitoring follow up steps" from the Indian government after India's Supreme Court declined to legalise same-sex marriage, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday, adding it encourages India to take steps to offer equal legal protection to same-sex couples.

India's top court on Tuesday declined to legalise same-sex marriage and left it to parliament to decide, agreeing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that the legislature is the right forum to rule on the issue. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top