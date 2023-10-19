US monitors India's next steps after court declined to legalize same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON - The United States was "closely monitoring follow up steps" from the Indian government after India's Supreme Court declined to legalise same-sex marriage, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday, adding it encourages India to take steps to offer equal legal protection to same-sex couples.

India's top court on Tuesday declined to legalise same-sex marriage and left it to parliament to decide, agreeing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that the legislature is the right forum to rule on the issue. REUTERS