US journalist missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, say local police

Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 05:18 PM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 05:10 PM

MOSCOW - Russell Bentley, a U.S. national, is missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, local police said on Friday, and a search is underway to try to find him.

Bentley, born in 1960, a self-declared supporter of Russian-backed forces in Ukraine whom Russian state media have described as a war correspondent, reportedly went missing on April 8, police in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region said in a statement.

The authorities did not provide details on his last known whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. REUTERS

