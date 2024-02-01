U.S. investor Calvey pleads guilty to Russian embezzlement charge - Ifax cites court

U.S. investor and founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group Michael Calvey, who is under house arrest on suspicion of fraud, attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MOSCOW - U.S. investor Michael Calvey pleaded guilty to embezzling 2.5 billion roubles ($27.7 million), Interfax reported on Thursday, citing a court of cassation.

Calvey, the founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges of embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny.

In 2021, he was given a five and a half year suspended sentence. He denied the charges then.

Lawyers for Calvey could not be immediately reached for comment. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top