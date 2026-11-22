US intelligence chief says Putin is 'not America's friend in Ukraine'

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 - Russian President Vladimir Putin is not a friend when it comes to Ukraine, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said on Sunday, days after President Donald Trump spoke warmly of Russia's leader.

"He is not America's friend in Ukraine," Clayton told ABC News' "This Week" program. "Not at all."

Asked about Trump's recent description of Putin as a friend, Clayton also said the term was "entirely appropriate" in the context of discussions among leaders of the world's three leading nuclear powers — the United States, Russia and China — during last week's high-profile summit in China.

Trump defended calling Putin a friend on Thursday, saying that "it's nice to have people that have 4,000 nuclear weapons as a friend as opposed to an enemy." But when asked about the subject again on Friday, Trump declined to say whether Putin is a friend to the United States as a whole: "I can't speak to America."

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and controls about a fifth of the country's territory. Putin has shown no sign of dropping his demand that Ukraine surrender all of its eastern Donbas region in exchange for peace.

Trump's description of Putin as a friend drew criticism from European allies of Ukraine. "Mr Putin is not our friend and will never be," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Asked on Thursday about Trump's remarks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shrugged and walked away. REUTERS