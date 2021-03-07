US condemns China's move to change HK electoral rules

WASHINGTON • The United States has called China's moves to change the Hong Kong electoral system a direct attack on its autonomy and democratic processes and said Washington was working at "galvanising collective action" against Chinese rights abuses.

Earlier on Friday, Beijing proposed legislation that would tighten its increasingly authoritarian grip on Hong Kong by making changes to the electoral committee that chooses the city's leader, giving it new power to nominate legislative candidates.

Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen told deputies at the National People's Congress (NPC) that the election changes were necessary to prevent "anti-China forces" from "seizing the Legislative Council and seizing the jurisdiction over Hong Kong".

The measure, set to be approved during a week-long session of China's Parliament, would further marginalise a democratic opposition decimated after Beijing imposed national security laws following anti-government protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

The US condemns China's "continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong", State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing on Friday.

Mr Price called Beijing's moves "a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy... freedoms and the democratic processes".

"If implemented, these measures would drastically undermine Hong Kong democratic institutions," he said.

When the next election will even happen is unclear. Local media, including the South China Morning Post, reported that the authorities would delay a vote to choose members of the city's 70-seat Legislative Council until September next year, after postponing it last year, ostensibly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Price also said Washington was working to rally allies and partners to speak with one voice in condemning China's abuses against minority Muslims in Xinjiang and the "repression" taking place in Hong Kong.

"I don't think anyone is satisfied yet with the international response to what has taken place in Xinjiang. And that's precisely why we are, in many ways, galvanising the world, galvanising collective action, to make clear that these sorts of abuses against human rights in Xinjiang and elsewhere will not be tolerated," he said.

The Biden administration, which took office in January, has endorsed a determination by the former Trump administration that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang and said that Washington must be prepared to impose costs on Beijing for its actions there, its crackdown in Hong Kong and threats towards Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong representatives to China's Parliament say the changes to Hong Kong's electoral system are necessary and desirable.

"Many people in Hong Kong are politically immature," pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker Martin Liao, who sits on both Hong Kong's and China's legislature, told Reuters by phone yesterday.

"They think 'one man one vote' is the best thing, and they take advice from countries that don't even have 'one man one vote'," he said, referring to how neither the US president nor the British prime minister is elected by popular vote.

The proposed changes, which include expanding the Election Committee from 1,200 to 1,500 members, and expanding the Legislative Council from 70 to 90 seats, will make Hong Kong's electoral system more "representative", and less prone to "dictatorship of the majority", Mr Liao argued.

Critics, however, worry that the expansion means Beijing would be able to stack the two bodies with even more pro-establishment members, to gain the numerical superiority needed to influence important decisions such as the election of the city's Chief Executive, leaving Hong Kong voters with less direct say in who they want to lead them.

"If you are not a patriot, it's going to be hard for you to get in," Mr Tam Yiu Chung, the only Hong Kong representative in China's top lawmaking body, the NPC's Standing Committee, told Reuters by phone yesterday.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG