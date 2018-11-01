US charges Chinese intel officers over aircraft engine data hacking

WASHINGTON • Chinese intelligence officers conspired with hackers and company insiders to break into private companies' computer systems and steal information on a turbofan engine used in commercial aircraft, according to a United States indictment.

The indictment said that at the time of the hacking, a Chinese state-owned aerospace firm was working to develop a comparable engine for use in aircraft manufactured in China and in other countries.

Chinese-made planes, including the C-919 and ARJ-21, currently use foreign engines but the country has been trying to develop a competitive home-grown alternative.

The 10 people charged are said to have conspired to steal sensitive data "that could be used by Chinese entities to build the same or similar engine without incurring substantial research and development expenses", said the indictment released by the US Department of Justice on Tuesday.

It said more than a dozen companies were targeted, but only Capstone Turbine Corp was identified by name.

The Justice Department said those hacked included a French firm co-developing a turbofan engine with a US company.

The indictment charges Zha Rong and Chai Meng, along with other co-conspirators who worked for Jiangsu province's Ministry of State Security, a unit of the foreign intelligence arm of the Ministry of State Security.

It says their efforts to steal sensitive commercial aviation and other data took place from January 2010 through May 2015.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the charges were groundless. "The relevant accusations are pure fiction and totally fabricated," he told reporters in Beijing, without elaborating.

This is the third major corporate espionage-related case involving Chinese intelligence officers brought by the Justice Department since September.

REUTERS