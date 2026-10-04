US carrier George H.W. Bush visits Thailand after Middle East deployment

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BANGKOK, Oct 4 - The US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush arrived off Thailand's resort island of Phuket on Sunday with about 4,800 personnel aboard for a rest-and-recreation break after months of supporting US operations in the Middle East.

• The Nimitz-class carrier had been operating in the Arabian Sea during the conflict with Iran, according to multiple media reports.

• The carrier will anchor offshore, while crew members are expected to come ashore through Phuket Deep Sea Port and spend time on the popular southern resort island from October 4 to 9, local media reported.

• The visit follows a five-day port call by the US carrier Abraham Lincoln at Laem Chabang in eastern Thailand last month, with about 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard.

• A local mayor had estimated each US service member from the Lincoln could spend up to 3,000 baht ($89) per day during the visit.

• Thailand is the United States' only treaty partner in mainland Southeast Asia. REUTERS