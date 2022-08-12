US cannot allow China's 'new normal' on Taiwan, says Pelosi

WASHINGTON • House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that the United States could not allow China to normalise the new level of pressure on Taiwan that it asserted with days of military drills following her visit to the self-ruled island.

"What we saw with China is that they were trying to establish sort of a new normal. And we just can't let that happen," Mrs Pelosi said at a news conference with four other Democratic House members who had accompanied her on the trip to Asia.

China said on Wednesday that it had "completed various tasks" around Taiwan, but will continue regular patrols, potentially signalling an end to days of war games while also keeping up pressure on the island.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunifi-cation with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan says it will defend its freedoms and democracy.

Furious at the visit to Taipei last week by Mrs Pelosi - a vocal critic of China for decades who stands second in line of succession for the US presidency - China had extended its largest-ever exercises around the island beyond the four days originally scheduled.

"We went there to praise Taiwan. We went there to show our friendship, to say China cannot isolate Taiwan," said Mrs Pelosi.

She laughed when asked about China's announcement that it was sanctioning her and her immediate family. "Who cares?" Mrs Pelosi said. "That is incidental to me, of no relevance whatsoever."

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi said the delegation discussed a backlog of pending arms sales to Taiwan.

He and Representative Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said lawmakers were taking steps to move such deals more quickly.

"We intend to fulfil all of our obligations to all of our partners and others who are counting on us for these vital supplies," said Mr Krishnamoorthi.

Mr Meeks said his committee was working on legislation that would help expedite defence equipment agreements.

REUTERS