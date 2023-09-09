US, Canadian warships again sail through Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI - A U.S. and a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, the U.S. Navy said in a statement.
The two navies conducted their last joint mission in the sensitive waterway in June. REUTERS
