US and its allies had warned of terror threat hours before blasts

KABUL • Explosions took place outside Kabul airport yesterday, killing at least 13 people, hours after the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group.

Thousands of people have been gathering outside the airport in recent days, trying to reach a dwindling number of evacuation flights.

Nearly 90,000 Afghans and foreigners have fled Afghanistan via the US-led airlift since Aug 14, a day before the hard-line Islamist Taleban movement reclaimed control of the country.

Huge crowds continued to throng the airport, as their bid for a way out of Taleban rule became increasingly desperate ahead of the Aug 31 deadline set by US President Joe Biden to wrap up evacuations and withdraw troops.

Mr Biden and his aides have not budged on the hard deadline - even as some foreign nations warned they would be forced to leave at-risk Afghans behind - citing an "acute" terrorist threat from the regional chapter of ISIS.

The US government and its allies raised the alarm further yesterday with a series of coordinated and specific advisories warning their citizens to avoid the airport.

Australia's department of foreign affairs said there was an "ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack".

"If you're in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice," it said.

Britain issued a warning saying "if you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately", with Armed Forces Minister James Heappey describing the threat as "very serious" and "imminent".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told journalists: "We have to be realistic about what's going on, and you'll appreciate that there are Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS' regional branch) out there."

While meeting military personnel coordinating the evacuation in London, Mr Johnson said the "overwhelming majority" of those eligible have been evacuated, acknowledging the time remaining may be "quite short". Around 15,000 people have been evacuated by British troops, the Prime Minister said.

No specifics were given in the terror advisories, but Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo referred to a threat from suicide bombers.

In recent years, ISIS' Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter has been responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in those countries. It has massacred civilians at mosques, shrines, public squares and even hospitals.

The group has especially targeted Muslims from sects it considers heretical, including Shi'ites.

But while ISIS and the Taleban are both hard-line Sunni Islamist militants, they are rivals and oppose each other.

The Taleban has promised a softer brand of rule from its first stint, which ended in 2001 when the US invaded because it gave sanctuary to another militant group, Al-Qaeda, responsible for the Sept 11 attacks in New York City and Washington DC.

But many Afghans fear a repeat of the Taleban's brutal interpretation of syariah law, as well as violent retribution for working with foreign militaries, Western missions or the previous US-backed government.

There are particular concerns for women, who were largely banned from education and employment and could leave the house only with a male chaperone during the group's rule from 1996 to 2001.

One member of a girls robotics team said of Mexico's government after fleeing Afghanistan and landing in Mexico City: "They have not only saved our lives, but they have also saved our dreams."

She told reporters: "Under this (Taleban) regime, we women will face difficulties... That is why we are grateful to be here."

Some of the Afghans massed outside the airport have foreign passports, visas or eligibility to travel, but most do not. Several people have died in the chaos.

Despite the harrowing scenes, the Taleban has ruled out any extension to next Tuesday's deadline to pull out foreign troops, describing it as "a red line".

"They have planes, they have the airport, they should get their citizens and contractors out of here," said Taleban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Turkey, which had around 500 non-combat troops stationed in Afghanistan, said on Wednesday it had started pulling out its forces. The withdrawal signalled an apparent abandonment of the plans it had been negotiating to help secure Kabul's strategic airport after the Americans' departure.

European nations meanwhile announced their last flights out of Kabul.

The Dutch government, which evacuated 1,500 people - both Dutch citizens and eligible Afghans - described the situation as a "painful moment" that would see some Afghans eligible for evacuation being left behind. One C-130 Hercules transport aircraft would remain in the region in case of emergencies.

France said it would wrap up evacuations today, having flown out some 2,500 people, including French citizens and Afghans who contributed to the French army, as well as their families, artists and journalists.

The Pentagon, which is managing all Kabul airport operations, has said it must wind down evacuations several days before Aug 31.

This is to allow time for the US military to remove its own 5,400 troops at the airport, plus hundreds of US officials and Afghan security forces, as well as equipment.

