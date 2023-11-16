Unicef chief injured in car accident on way to Gaza, postpones Israel visit

UNITED NATIONS - Unicef executive director Catherine Russell was injured in a car accident in Egypt on Tuesday while traveling to the Gaza Strip and has had to postpone a visit to Israel due to her injuries, a Unicef spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"While en route to Rafah, we believe the car hit or tried to avert a big pothole that made the car go over a deep ditch and flip on the side," said Unicef head of media Kurtis Cooper, adding that Russell "experienced significant bruising, and is in quite a bit of discomfort, but her injuries are not considered serious."

He said Russell continued her visit to Gaza and then doctors determined she required further care, so she postponed the rest of her visit to the region, which included Israel, where she had hoped to meet with families of abducted children. REUTERS