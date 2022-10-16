Uncertainty continues for Afghan envoys a year after Taliban takeover

NEW DELHI - At the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, diplomats routinely interact with the Indian government on issues surrounding Indian visas for Afghan nationals and to coordinate humanitarian aid from India to Afghanistan.

But the embassy, like many Afghan diplomatic missions, does not recognise the Taliban government. Photographs of former president Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country amid the Taliban takeover over a year ago, still hang in the embassy building.

"The Taliban has disappointed many. There is no inclusive government. The Taliban has not responded to all needs of Afgha-nistan... There is a growing humanitarian crisis and our banking and financial systems are crippled," said Mr Farid Mamundzay, the Afghan ambassador to India appointed under the former Ghani government.

For diplomats appointed by the previous government in Afghan missions around the world, uncertainties still remain after the Taliban took control of the country on Aug 15, 2021, amid the departure of American troops.

The Taliban has vowed to appoint diplomats in missions around the world, but they have been disadvantaged by a lack of international acceptance and finances.

Kabul does not fund many of the existing missions. In the United States, the Afghan embassy and two consulates shut down in March because of financial constraints.

About 50 Afghan missions are still open around the world, while 10, like those in Switzerland and Spain, have closed, said Mr Mamundzay.

No country has officially recognised the Taliban, but Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran and Turkmenistan have accredited Taliban-appointed diplomats.

AFP has reported that Afghan missions are facing increasing pressure from Kabul to accept loyalist replacements. Taliban representatives have also travelled for talks overseas, bypassing local missions.

In India, the government has allowed the embassy in New Delhi and consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad to continue their work. They issue marriage and divorce certificates as well as birth and death certificates to Afghan citizens.

Mr Mamundzay said the mission was kept going to help the Afghan people, who number 25,000 in India. "Our revenue is coming from consular services like extension of passports, education documents. India was a medium revenue-generating mission."

Some diplomats have left the New Delhi mission, taking political refuge in Australia and Canada.

"In India, we have the luxury of owning properties and houses," he said. This removes the pressure of staff housing costs.

"Where we don't own property and houses, missions have shut down," said Mr Mamundzay.

A key issue has been to get Indian visas for 2,500 Afghan students who were unable to return as they were in Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover of power.

Out of security concerns, India scrapped existing visas and has issued emergency e-visas to about 300 Afghans - mostly Hindus and Sikhs - in the past year.

New Delhi, which had close links with the previous governments, has reopened its embassy in Kabul and established lines of communication with the Taliban.

But External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently asked Afghan students to wait for a "level of trust and efficiency" to return before India issues them visas.