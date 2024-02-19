UN to explore appointment of envoy to engage Taliban with international community

DOHA - The United Nations secretary general will begin consultations on the appointment of a U.N. envoy to coordinate engagement between Afghanistan's Taliban government and the international community, he said on Monday.

Antonio Guterres told a press conference that Taliban representatives did not accept an invitation to a meeting of international envoys to Afghanistan that he convened in Doha on Sunday and Monday.

Guterres added that he hoped Taliban officials would attend the next such meeting. REUTERS