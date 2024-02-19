UN to explore appointment of envoy to engage Taliban with international community

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 08:49 PM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 08:49 PM

DOHA - The United Nations secretary general will begin consultations on the appointment of a U.N. envoy to coordinate engagement between Afghanistan's Taliban government and the international community, he said on Monday.

Antonio Guterres told a press conference that Taliban representatives did not accept an invitation to a meeting of international envoys to Afghanistan that he convened in Doha on Sunday and Monday.

Guterres added that he hoped Taliban officials would attend the next such meeting. REUTERS

