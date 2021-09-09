UN hopes to deliver aid by land soon, but seeks security assurance

NEW YORK • The United Nations hopes to deliver aid to Afghanistan by land soon, a senior UN official said, adding that a new representative of the global body was en route to the country.

Mr Martin Griffiths, undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said: "We would like to see the beginning of road travel in from other countries for supplies."

The UN official, who was speaking via videoconference, met the war-wary country's new Taliban leadership in Kabul on Sunday and Monday.

For aid to flow, however, the new Afghan government must provide security. "We need to see security to allow humanitarian delivery," Mr Griffiths said on Tuesday.

He added that UN officials were seeking to confirm in writing oral promises of security from the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan late last month after a lightning offensive as US troops withdrew.

"Humanitarian agencies around the world in every country need independence of assessment, delivery and monitoring of assistance, security and safety of national and international humanitarian workers ... and of their families," said Mr Griffiths.

He also confirmed that the head of the UN refugee agency UNHCR, Mr Filippo Grandi, was on his way to Afghanistan and hopes to be able to travel from Kabul to the southern city of Kandahar.

Last week, the UN announced that humanitarian flights, inc-luding from Pakistan, had resumed to northern and southern Afghanistan.

Some 600,000 Afghans have been displaced this year because of the unrest, Mr Griffiths said.

According to UN officials, about half the country's population, or 18 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called an international ministerial meeting in Geneva to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

UN officials are seeking US$606 million (S$815 million) to help the country until the end of the year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE