UN chief surprised by escalation of Israel's bombardment, calls for humanitarian ceasefire

File photo: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to members of the media prior to a U.N. Security Council meeting about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday he was surprised by Israel's escalation of the bombardments in Gaza, and repeated a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the delivery of aid.

"I was encouraged in the last days by what seemed to be a growing consensus in the international community ... for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the fighting," Guterres said in a statement.

"Regrettably, instead of the pause, I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of the bombardments and their devastating impacts, undermining the referred humanitarian objectives," he said. REUTERS

