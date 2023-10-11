UK's King Charles appalled by barbaric acts in Israel, spokesperson says

LONDON - Britain's King Charles is appalled by the "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on Wednesday, following attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about, and he has asked to be kept actively updated," the spokesperson said. "His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak."

Israel's death toll has reached 1,200 with more than 2,700 wounded, its military has said, during the Hamas militants' hours-long rampage after breaching the border fence around Gaza on Saturday.

"His majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel," the palace spokesperson said. REUTERS