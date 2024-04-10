UK's Cameron: Position on arms sales to Israel unchanged

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron at Government House for the annual Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN), in Adelaide, Australia March 22, 2024. AAP Image/Matt Turner via REUTERS/ File photo
Updated
Apr 10, 2024, 12:27 AM
Published
Apr 10, 2024, 12:24 AM

WASHINGTON - British foreign minister David Cameron said on Tuesday that Britain's position on arms sales to Israel remained unchanged after the latest assessment of the government's legal advice.

"The latest assessment leave our position on export licences unchanged. This is consistent with the advice that I and other ministers have received," Cameron said at press conference with his U.S. counterpart in Washington.

"And as ever, we will keep the position under review."

Last week three former senior UK judges joined more than 600 members of the British legal profession in calling for the government to halt arms sales to Israel, saying it could make Britain complicit in genocide in Gaza.

Britain supplied 42 million pounds ($53 million) of arms to Israel in 2022. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top