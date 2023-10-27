Ukrainian pro-Russian politician Tsaryov in intensive care after being shot: Agencies

Oleg Tsaryov, a Ukrainian politician supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, attends a news conference dedicated to a new law on the battle flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
MOSCOW - A pro-Russian politician and former Ukrainian lawmaker, Oleg Tsaryov, is in intensive care after being shot, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing a Moscow-installed official.

Vladimir Rogov, installed by Moscow to help govern parts of the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine that are controlled by Russian forces, did not say where the shooting had taken place.

Sources told Reuters last year that Russia had been lining up Tsaryov to head a puppet government in Kyiv after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 REUTERS

