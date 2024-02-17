Ukraine's Zelensky tells Russians a vote for Putin is a vote for a murderer

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Russians who vote for President Vladimir Putin at elections next month should realize that they are voting for a murderer.

Russian authorities reported earlier on Friday that jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had died in custody.

"The events tell (us) that Putin is a murderer and this is not rhetoric," Zelenskiy told a news conference in Paris, commenting on Navalny's death. "And this is not a signal. It is absolutely obvious he is a murderer and there are no secrets (here)." REUTERS