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Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 19, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

MOSCOW, Nov 19 - The war in Ukraine dominated a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday.

The leaders also discussed two-way ties and their upcoming joint meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China's southern city of Shenzhen, Ushakov added.

Putin's mood after the meeting was "simply excellent", he said.

The diplomatic gathering of the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers is unlikely to yield major agreements, however, analysts say, given deep differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade.

White House officials have said Trump is not expected to raise the issue of the Ukraine war during the three-way meeting, though Trump has suggested he could bring it up. He last met Putin in Alaska in 2025 for talks that failed to end the war. REUTERS