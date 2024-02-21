UKMTO says explosion reported west of Red Sea port of Hodeidah

CAIRO - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Wednesday it received reports of an explosion and a flash in the southern Red Sea 40 nautical miles to the west of Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

Vessels and crew in the vicinity were reported to be safe, UKMTO added in its advisory note.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control Yemen's most populous regions, have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab strait in what they say are acts of solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. REUTERS