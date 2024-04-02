UK summons Israeli ambassador over death of aid workers

LONDON - Britain on Tuesday summoned the Israeli ambassador over the deaths of aid workers in Gaza, the foreign ministry said.

"I set out the Government's unequivocal condemnation of the appalling killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including three British Nationals," Britain's Minister for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, said.

"I requested a quick and transparent investigation, shared with the international community, and full accountability."

Separately, Foreign Secretary David Cameron posted on X that he had spoken with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz to underline that the deaths were "completely unacceptable".

"Israel must urgently explain how this happened and make major changes to ensure safety of aid workers on the ground," Cameron said in the post. REUTERS