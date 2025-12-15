UK should make Jimmy Lai's release precondition to closer relations with China, says son

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A prison van believed to be carrying Jimmy Lai, leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building after the verdict in the national security collusion trial of Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, in Hong Kong, China, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Lam Yik

LONDON, Dec 15 - Jimmy Lai's son Sebastien said Britain should make his ‍father's ​release a precondition ‍to closer relations with China, after the ​pro-democracy ​campaigner was found guilty of sedition and collusion by Hong Kong's ‍High Court on Monday.

"It's time to ​put action behind ⁠words and make my father's release a precondition to closer relationships with China," Sebastien ​Lai told a press conference in London.

The verdict ‌against his ​78-year old father, who is a British citizen, means he could be jailed for life.

Sebastien said he was "heartbroken" over his father's poor health, and ‍that the China-imposed national security ​law had been weaponised against someone who "essentially ​said stuff that they ‌didn't like". REUTERS