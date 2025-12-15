Straitstimes.com header logo

UK should make Jimmy Lai's release precondition to closer relations with China, says son

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A prison van believed to be carrying Jimmy Lai, leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building after the verdict in the national security collusion trial of Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, in Hong Kong, China, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Lam Yik

A prison van believed to be carrying Jimmy Lai, leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts building after the verdict in the national security collusion trial of Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, in Hong Kong, China, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Follow topic:

LONDON, Dec 15 - Jimmy Lai's son Sebastien said Britain should make his ‍father's ​release a precondition ‍to closer relations with China, after the ​pro-democracy ​campaigner was found guilty of sedition and collusion by Hong Kong's ‍High Court on Monday.

"It's time to ​put action behind ⁠words and make my father's release a precondition to closer relationships with China," Sebastien ​Lai told a press conference in London.

The verdict ‌against his ​78-year old father, who is a British citizen, means he could be jailed for life.

Sebastien said he was "heartbroken" over his father's poor health, and ‍that the China-imposed national security ​law had been weaponised against someone who "essentially ​said stuff that they ‌didn't like". REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.