UK reaffirms to Palestinian Authority leader: Hamas does not speak for Palestinian people

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak affirmed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that Britain's position remains that militant group Hamas does not speak for ordinary Palestinian people.

A readout of a call between the two, issued by Sunak's office on Monday said:

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s position that Hamas does not speak for ordinary Palestinians.

"More broadly, the Prime Minister and President Abbas agreed that the international community must intensify efforts to break the cycle of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

"The Prime Minister affirmed that the UK continues to support a two-state solution, with a Palestinian state existing alongside a safe and secure Israel." REUTERS