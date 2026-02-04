Straitstimes.com header logo

UK pro-Palestinian activists not guilty of aggravated burglary at Israeli firm's factory

LONDON, Feb 4 - Six British pro-Palestinian activists were acquitted on Wednesday of aggravated burglary relating to a 2024 raid on a factory operated by Israeli defence firm Elbit, with a jury unable to reach verdicts on charges of criminal damage.

Prosecutors said the six defendants, whose trial began in November, were members of the now-banned group Palestine Action, which organised the assault on the Elbit Systems UK facility in Bristol, southwest England, in August last year.

The six – Charlotte Head, 29, Samuel Corner, 23, Leona Kamio, 30, Fatema Zainab Rajwani, 21, Zoe Rogers, 22, and Jordan Devlin, 31 – all denied charges of aggravated burglary, violent disorder and criminal damage.

Rajwani, Rogers and Devlin were found not guilty of violent disorder by a jury at London's Woolwich Crown Court, while it could not reach verdicts on the same charge against Head, Corner and Kamio after more than 36-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

Corner had also denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent for hitting a female police sergeant with a sledgehammer. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on that count.

The six defendants hugged in the dock and waved to supporters in the public gallery, who cheered loudly after the judge had left the court. REUTERS

Palestine

