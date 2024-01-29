UK PM Sunak urges Iran to de-escalate tensions after Jordan drone strike

British PM Sunak delivers a ministerial statement on Houthi maritime attacks in the Red Sea and tributes to Sir Tony Lloyd MP, in London, at the House of Commons in London, Britain, January 23, 2024. UK Parliament/Maria Unger/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was concerned about tensions in the Middle East and urged Iran to de-escalate, after an attack that killed three U.S. service members in northeastern Jordan near Syria's border.

Sunak said Britain "absolutely condemned" the drone attacks which U.S. President Joe Biden said had been carried out by Iran-backed militants.

"We are concerned and would urge Iran to continue to de-escalate tensions in the region," Sunak told broadcasters on Monday.

"We stand resolutely with our allies to bring stability and peace to the region and that's what we continue to work towards."

The attack, which also wounded 34 U.S. service personnel, is the first deadly strike against U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October, and marks a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East.

Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday that Tehran was not involved in the attack. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top