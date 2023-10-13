UK PM Sunak: Israel must take every possible precaution to protect civilians

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak speaks at a summit on Gotland with heads of state and government on defense and security policy issues, in Visby, Sweden, October 13, 2023. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
LONDON - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain was aligned the United States' view that Israel should take precaution to protect civilians in Gaza, after the Israeli military called for more than 1 million people to relocate within 24 hours.

"I'm aligned with what the Secretary of State from the United States and the (U.S.) President has said that, of course, Israel should take every possible precaution to protect civilians, as they exercise their rightful ability to defend themselves," Sunak told reporters on Friday when asked about Israel's actions. REUTERS

