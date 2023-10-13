UK PM Sunak: Israel must take every possible precaution to protect civilians

LONDON - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Britain was aligned the United States' view that Israel should take precaution to protect civilians in Gaza, after the Israeli military called for more than 1 million people to relocate within 24 hours.

"I'm aligned with what the Secretary of State from the United States and the (U.S.) President has said that, of course, Israel should take every possible precaution to protect civilians, as they exercise their rightful ability to defend themselves," Sunak told reporters on Friday when asked about Israel's actions. REUTERS