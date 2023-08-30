UK 'clear-eyed' about disagreements with China, Cleverly says

LONDON - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday London was "clear-eyed" about the areas where it disagreed with China but added that it was important that the two countries could have a pragmatic relationship.

Cleverly is in Beijing to meet Chinese officials, the most senior British minister to visit the country in five years.

"We are clear-eyed about the areas where we have fundamental disagreements with China and we raise those issues when we meet," he told broadcasters. REUTERS