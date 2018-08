Indian school girls tying "rakhi", or sacred thread, on the wrists of Indian Border Security Force personnel yesterday, during celebrations ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival at the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post, about 35km from Amritsar.

The festival, which will be marked in many parts of the country on Sunday, celebrates the bond between sisters and brothers. During the festival, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for their protection.