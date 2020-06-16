Tycoon shakes up online grocery shopping in India

Mr Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, disrupted the telecommunications sector when he entered with Reliance Jio in 2016.

Jio has been offering free calls and data rates at a fifth of the going market rate since it was launched.

It is currently India's top telecoms company, with a 32 per cent market share.

Mr Ambani, whose Reliance Industries has interests in petrochemicals, textiles and retail, is now set to shake up yet another industry.

On May 24, he launched JioMart, an online grocery business, across 200 cities. He will be competing against American firms Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart, as well as local online grocery retailers such as Big Basket and Grofers.

"Big town or small, JioMart delivers in over 200 towns, starting today!" tweeted Reliance Retail's grocery retail business chief executive Damodar Mall.

JioMart's nationwide roll-out comes after the firm's experiment in delivering groceries through Facebook's WhatsApp in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan in the Western state of Maharashtra last month. Customers, including those not comfortable with ordering online, were able to get the entire product list on WhatsApp and place their order through it.

In April, Facebook spent US$5.7 billion (S$7.95 billion) for a 9.99 per cent stake in the company's digital unit, Jio Platforms. The firm has not yet rolled out its WhatsApp service nationwide but plans to do so in the coming months.

What sets JioMart apart from other online grocers is that the company is integrating mom-and-pop shops, known as kirana shops in India, into its supply chain.

The firm plans to connect local neighbourhood shops with customers through its online platform. Retail experts have said this could potentially be a game changer in India, where ensuring the freshness of produce remains a challenge for online grocers.

India's grocery segment is still in its nascent stage and is dominated by some 12 million mom-and-pop shops. The total food and grocery market in the country was worth US$560 billion in the 2019/2020 financial year.

Many Indians prefer to shop for groceries at their neighbourhood stores or call in for deliveries. Even the smallest stores usually employ at least one delivery person.

The online grocery market share remains comparatively small at US$2 billion. It is expected to grow to around US$6.5 billion in 2022.

Retail analysts said Reliance will benefit from its deep pockets and retail experience, as well as not having to face foreign direct investment restrictions like non-Indian firms do. Foreign e-commerce firms, for instance, are not allowed to do exclusive deals to sell products at high discounts.

Reliance, the company behind JioMart, is already in the retail business and has 11,784 stores selling groceries, fashion and consumer electronics.

Mr Arvind Singhal, chairman of consultancy Technopak, said: "Their model is very unique. Whether it works (or not), only time will tell. They have multiple advantages... They are the largest physical retailers."

He noted that the firm's Jio telecoms operations could provide the base for potential customers.

"There are 400 million Reliance Jio customers. No other competitor has anything like this. For them to migrate to a single app which integrates JioMart and Jio Telecom is a huge advantage."

Nevertheless, online grocery shopping is still a small part of the pie that received a boost owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India's lockdown might be easing but the government is urging people to shop for essentials online to prevent crowding at grocery stores. The pandemic is still raging in India, which now has over 330,000 cases.

Morgan Stanley is projecting an increase in online shoppers from 190 million to 590 million this year.

Dr Anil V. Pillai, director of Terragni Consulting, an independent marketing firm based in the western city of Pune, said the tricky part for online operations would be the interface with mom-and-pop shops.

"Will there be standardised pricing across all kiranas (mom-and-pop shops), will there be discounts that are kirana customer-specific or will they all be run by a loyalty programme that Reliance will undoubtedly bring in? What happens to the flexibility and individual operational freedom of the kirana then?" said Dr Pillai.

"Lastly, revenue sharing between Reliance and the kirana, how friction-free will this be? Will the kirana see Reliance as the Big Daddy on whose side the balance of power will always be?"

The roll-out has not been all that smooth so far. Some see teething troubles.

Mr Sandeep Gaur, who lives in the northern city of Gurgaon, placed an order on JioMart for items worth 562 rupees (S$10.30) on May 25, but received it on May 29, two days after the expected delivery date.

"Order showed as delivered when in actuality, it was not. (When it was delivered) the quality of products was not too good... they substituted with products from other brands without prior information and customer consent," said Mr Gaur, who maintained that customer service was poor.

"Actually, it was not the experience we would expect from such a big and reputed company."