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Two Japanese climbers die on a Himalayan peak in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Oct 23 - Rescuers recovered the bodies of two Japanese climbers missing since October 15 on a Himalayan peak in northwest Nepal, an official said on Friday.

Kumar Chhetri of the Cosmo Adventure hiking company that provided local logistics to the Japanese climbers said the bodies were recovered from Gangapurna West peak, which is 7,140 metres (23,425 ft) high.

He did not give any details.

Arrangements are being made to send the bodies to a hospital in Kathmandu for postmortem, he said. REUTERS