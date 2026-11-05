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Two confirmed dead after Taiwan Panasonic factory fire

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TAIPEI, Nov 5 - Two people previously treated as missing have been confirmed dead after a fire on Wednesday at a Taiwan factory run by a unit of Japan's Panasonic, Taiwan’s Hsinchu county government said on Thursday.

• Five were injured in the fire, county authorities said on Wednesday, when they also said the two were missing

• In a statement on Wednesday, Panasonic confirmed an explosion had occurred at its Taiwan facility, injuring some people, and that it was investigating the details and cause of the accident

• The unit, Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Taiwan, supplies the island's makers of printed circuit boards essential for electronic products, such as computers and AI servers REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.