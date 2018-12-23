TV stars Yang Mi and Hawick Lau end five years of marriage

After nearly five years of marriage, Chinese actress Yang Mi and Hong Kong actor Hawick Lau have announced their divorce.

Their statement, which was released by Chinese entertainment and media company Jiaxing Media yesterday evening, said both parties signed the divorce papers earlier this year and have separated amicably.

The divorce was a decision made by both Yang, 32, and Lau, 44, after a discussion "conducted with mutual respect".

Said the statement: "Although the two may no longer be living together as husband and wife, they will act as family members from now on to care for and raise their child.

"As friends, they also sincerely wish each other the best for the future."

The pair have a four-year-old daughter, Xiao Mi, whom they nickname Xiao Nuo Mi or "Little Glutinous Rice".

Rumours of the divorce had surfaced in recent years but the couple brushed aside the talk despite signs that all was not well.

For instance, they did not publicly celebrate their third wedding anniversary last year. When asked why, Yang had replied: "We have our way, why do we have to tell everyone?"

Yang and Lau met on the set of the 2012 Chinese historical drama Ru Yi.

They tied the knot in January 2014. Barely a week after their Bali wedding, the actors confirmed that they were expecting a baby in July.

Yang achieved mainstream success with her role in the 2011 hit period drama Palace. Last year, Yang was ranked third on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list.

Lau was named by Hong Kong television broadcasting company TVB as one of the Five Fresh Tigers - a group of promising young actors - and is best known for his performances in TVB shows A Kindred Spirit (1995), Virtues Of Harmony (2001) and My Family (2005).

Gilaine Ng