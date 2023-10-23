Turkey's Erdogan submits Sweden's NATO bid to parliament for ratification -presidency

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday submitted a bill for Sweden's NATO membership bid to parliament for ratification, the Turkish presidency said.
The presidency did not provide further details. REUTERS
