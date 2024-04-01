Turkey's Erdogan says party to self-critique after local election losses

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a rally ahead of the local elections in Istanbul, Turkey, March 30, 2024. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/ File photo
Updated
Apr 01, 2024, 07:01 PM
Published
Apr 01, 2024, 06:51 PM

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said early on Monday that his ruling alliance did not achieve the desired result from Sunday's local elections, adding they would carry out self-criticism and address shortcomings.

Turks punished Erdogan and his party on Sunday in nationwide local elections, dashing the president's hopes of regaining the municipalities in Istanbul and Ankara that the opposition won in 2019.

Speaking to supporters in Ankara, Erdogan said the elections were not an end but rather a turning point for his alliance, and added that the election cycle, dating back to last May and which exhausted Turkey's economy, was now over. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top