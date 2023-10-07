Turkey says it 'neutralised' at least 14 Kurdish militants in northern Syria overnight

Smoke rises from Syria&#039;s Kurdish-controlled northeast city of Qamishli, Syria October 5, 2023. REUTERS/Orhan Qereman
ANKARA - Turkish forces have "neutralised" at least 14 Kurdish militants in northern Syria in overnight attacks on militant targets, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday, as conflict in the region escalated nearly a week after a bomb attack in Ankara.

"Targets belonging to PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria's Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch, and Peace Spring operation areas were hit strongly all night long," the ministry said, referring to areas where Turkey has mounted cross-border offensives previously.

"According to initial findings, at least 14 terrorists have been neutralised," it added, using a term that typically to mean killed. REUTERS

