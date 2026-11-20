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The ruling would bar Ekrem Imamoglu from the next presidential election, which must be held by May 2028 but could happen in a year’s time.

ISTANBUL – Turkey’s main opposition leader has denounced as “cowardice” a reported court ruling against Istanbul’s jailed mayor which would block him from challenging President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in upcoming elections.

The pro-government Sabah newspaper and other media had reported on Nov 19 that Turkey’s highest administrative court had ruled a degree earned by the popular mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, was invalid.

Under Turkish law, presidential candidates must hold a valid university degree, meaning that the ruling by the Council of State would bar Imamoglu from the next presidential election, which must be held by May 2028 but could happen in a year’s time.

The ruling has not yet been published in the official judicial database, legal sources said.

“This is clear proof they are afraid of Ekrem Imamoglu, even in prison,” said opposition leader Ozgur Ozel, who heads the Yeni Parti, describing it as “cowardice”.

The popular mayor – long seen as Erdogan’s biggest rival – was arrested in March 2025 on graft charges widely seen as political, sparking Turkey’s worst street unrest in over a decade.

He was jailed on the day he was named presidential candidate for the Republican People’s Party (CHP) – at the time Turkey’s main opposition party.

Following Imamoglu’s arrest the pressure on CHP escalated, with a controversial court ruling in May ousting Ozel as leader.

He went on to found Yeni Party with around 90 other lawmakers, which is now Turkey’s main opposition.

Hours before the police stormed Imamoglu’s home, Istanbul University had revoked his degree, alleging it had been falsely obtained – prompting him to appeal.

He has argued he began studying in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus then transferred to Istanbul University to complete his degree.

Ozel said he had no doubt that the court had indeed rejected Imamoglu’s appeal, calling government media who leaked the decision “the system’s seismograph”.

Imamoglu was still the opposition’s pick for president, Ozel said, saying his supporters would press every legal avenue to challenge the court ruling.

“Turkey will not be left without a candidate,” he added. AFP