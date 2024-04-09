Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

A woman holding a Palestinian flag and sign takes part in a sit-in protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Istanbul, Turkey October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo
Updated
Apr 09, 2024, 02:38 PM
Published
Apr 09, 2024, 02:24 PM

ANKARA - Turkey will impose restrictions on the export of products from 54 different categories to Israel until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza, the Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, adding the measures would take effect immediately.

In a statement following Ankara's announcement that it would be taking measures after Israel rejected its request to take part in an aid air-drop, the ministry said the restrictions would include iron and steel products, construction equipment and products, machines and more. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top