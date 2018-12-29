Tsunami displaces more than 40,000

The Indonesian authorities said yesterday that more than 40,000 people have been displaced by the devastating tsunami in the Sunda Strait, nearly double the figure quoted previously.

The number of injured also leapt to more than 7,000, from just under 1,500, amid warnings that fresh activity at the Anak Krakatau volcano could trigger another killer wave.

Two dozen people remain unaccounted for, while the number of those killed in last Saturday's disaster was trimmed to 426, from the previous tally of 430.

The updated figures come a day after the crater's status was raised to the second-highest alert level and a no-go zone around the volcano was widened to a 5km-radius.

Anak Krakatau spewed lava and rocks yesterday, sending ash clouds as high as 2km, as rescue workers continued efforts to locate victims and deliver emergency supplies in Banten and Lampung provinces. Locals and tourists have been advised to stay at least 1km away from the Sunda Strait shoreline.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS