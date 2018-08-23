Tsai says China is aiming to use pressure to affect elections

TAIPEI • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said yesterday that China was exerting pressure on the island in an attempt to influence its politics, including upcoming local elections.

“We have to make mental preparations,” Ms Tsai said in a statement. “China’s pressure towards Taiwan will not stop ahead of the elections.”

Self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing considers a wayward province of “one China”, is set to hold mayoral and magisterial elections in late November.

Taipei has accused Beijing of offering generous aid and loan packages to lure its allies away, charges which China denies.

Ms Tsai came under opposition criticism yesterday amid calls for a friendlier policy towards Beijing.

The island’s biggest opposition party, the China-friendly Kuomintang (KMT), urged a “better alternative” following what it described as enormous mistakes in Ms Tsai’s policy towards China.

“The ruling party has the responsibility to think of a better crossstrait policy... Relations with China have turned stagnant and are frozen,” KMT spokesman Mongkai Hung said.

China’s hostility to Taiwan has grown since Ms Tsai’s election as Beijing fears she wishes to push for the island’s formal independence, a red line for China.

She says she wants to maintain the status quo but will defend Taiwan’s democracy.

Democratic Taiwan vowed on Tuesday to fight China’s “increasingly out of control” behaviour after Taipei lost another ally to Beijing when El Salvador switched allegiances to China.

The loss of another diplomatic ally to China is the latest strike in a multi-pronged effort to isolate the island, undermine its claims to sovereignty, and render it invisible on the global stage.

Major international businesses, including airlines and hotels, have recently caved to pressure to list Taiwan as part of China on their websites.

Taiwan has also been shut out of numerous high-profile global forums at Beijing’s request and China has stepped up military drills around the self-ruled island.

Taiwan now has only 17 official diplomatic allies, the vast majority of them small economies in the Pacific, Caribbean and Central America. Five have jumped ship since Ms Tsai took power in 2016, with three this year alone.

The allies may not punch much weight internationally, but chipping away at them has deep significance for Taiwan as it strives to hold on to any formal recognition of its legitimacy.

“If (Taiwan) is completely unrecognised, I believe Beijing’s calculation is that it will be easier to delegitimise the government in Taipei and prime demoralised Taiwanese and international society for unification,” said Mr Jonathan Sullivan, director of China programmes at the University of Nottingham.

Wooing El Salvador was also a warning shot to the US, said Mr Fan Shih-ping, a political analyst at National Taiwan Normal University.

The US is Taiwan’s most important informal ally and major arms supplier, despite having switched official diplomatic ties to Beijing in 1979. “It’s an indirect slap in (US President Donald) Trump’s face as El Salvador is in the US backyard,” said Mr Fan.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE